Armenia seeks to expand cooperation with Vietnam
Vietnam is an important and reliable partner and Armenia always attaches importance to expanding cooperation with the country, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan told Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi on September 16.
Highlighting the good traditional friendship inherited from the Soviet era, the President expressed his strong impression of Vietnam's miraculous economic development after more than 35 years of Doi Moi (Renewal) process as well as appreciated the role and prestige of Vietnam in the international arena.
The Armenian leader believed that the ambassador will effectively promote the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
As Ambassador to Russia and Armenia, Khoi briefed his host on some achievements Vietnam has made in recent years, especially in economy, trade, investment and tourism.
After presenting his credentials to the President, the Vietnamese diplomat had working sessions with Armenian Economic Minister Vahan Kerobyan and National Assembly Vice President Hakob Arshakyan. The two sides discussed issues of mutual concern and agreed to strengthen economic-trade-investment cooperation to match the good traditional relationship between the two countries.
Earlier, on September 15, the ambassador met with Mnatsakan Sararyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, to talk about measures to enhance relations and jointly carry out external relations between the two sides./.