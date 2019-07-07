Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) welcomes Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his entourage on July 7 concluded the official visit to Vietnam.During his four-day stay, the Armenian PM had talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and met National Assembly Charwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and representatives from a number of Vietnamese firms.At the meetings, the two sides affirmed that the visit will create a breakthrough in bilateral relations, contributing to foster the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Armenia.They agreed on many orientations and measures to further bolster bilateral partnership in the future.Both sides highly valued the sound political relationship between the two countries and concurred to increase meetings and exchanges of delegations at all levels through all channels such as government, parliament, business, people-to-people exchange, while continuing to coordinate at forums such as the UN, the Francophonie, the Non-Aligned Movement, thus contributing to common peace, stability and development.The two sides agreed to improve the efficiency of the Vietnam-Armenia Inter-Governmental Committee on economic-trade and science-technology cooperation, while focusing efforts on implementing the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union in which Armenia is a member.Vietnam and Armenia will expand affiliation in education-training, health care, culture, sports, tourism, security and defence.Both sides also discussed a number of international and regional issues of shared concern, including the peaceful settlement of disputes in the Asia-Pacific region, including the East Sea, in line with international law.On the occasion, the Vietnamese and Armenian PMs witnessed the signing of an agreement on cooperation in education and science between the two governments. -VNA