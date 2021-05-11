Society Vietnamese association presents 100 ventilators to India Minister of Information and Communications and Chairman of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association (VIFA) Nguyen Manh Hung presented 100 ventilators to help Indian people fight the COVID-19 pandemic during his virtual meeting with Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma on May 11.

Society Book celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s 131st birth anniversary A new book on President Ho Chi Minh has come to the public to commemorate the leader’s 131st birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2021).

Society Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun conferred upon Vietnamese scientist The Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on May 10 announced the Japanese Government’s decision to bestow the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon upon Vietnamese Professor Vo Tong Xuan.

Society Brigade 955 firmly safeguarding sovereignty over seas, islands Officers and soldiers of Brigade 955 are loyal to the Party, the homeland, and the people and are dedicated to firmly safeguarding sovereignty over the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, contributing to ensuring Vietnam’s sovereignty over its seas, islands, and continental shelf regardless of circumstances.