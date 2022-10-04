Army, central agencies bloc to hold youth union congresses this month
Col. Tran Viet Nang, head of the military youth committee, provides information about the preparations for the 10th HCYU Congress of the army on October 4. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 10th Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Congress of the Vietnam People’s Army and the 4th HCYU Congress of the Bloc of Central Agencies are scheduled to take place in Hanoi this month.
At a press briefing on October 4, Col. Tran Viet Nang, head of the military youth committee, said the 10th HCYU Congress of the army, for the 2022 - 2027 tenure, on October 11 - 12 will review HCYU and youth movements during 2017 - 2022; identify orientations, targets, and tasks for HCYU activities and youth movements in the new tenure; present rewards to outstanding collectives and individiuals; and launch an emulation movement.
Participants will also opine on the 11th HCYU Central Committee’s draft documents to be submitted to the 12th National HCYU Congress, and elect the army's delegates to the coming national event.
Nang said the army’s 10th HCYU Congress aims to continue implementing the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws on youth affairs and also set a new milestone in the development of HCYU activities and youth movements in the army.
Bui Hoang Tung, Secretary of the HCYU Committee of the Central Agencies Bloc, speaks at the press meeting on October 4. (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, the 4th HCYU Congress of the Bloc of Central Agencies will be held on October 10 - 11 with the participation of 294 official delegates, Secretary of the bloc’s HCYU Committee Bui Hoang Tung told the media on October 4.
The congress will discuss orientations and tasks for 2022 - 2027. Three forums on the youth’s role and movements will take place as part of the event. In particular, the youths of the Central Agencies Bloc will be granted the first-class Labour Order in recognition of their outstanding achievements during 2017 - 2022, he added./.