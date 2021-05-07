Army disinfect COVID-19 hit hospital in Hanoi
The hospital, located in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh, has been put under 14-day lockdown, starting May 5 after a doctor was found infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. In the photo: Soldiers from the Vietnamese army’s chemical division disinfect the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district. (Photo: VNA)
About 400 employees of the hospital are being quarantined there. In the photo: Soldiers from the Vietnamese army’s chemical division disinfect the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district. (Photo: VNA)
During the lockdown, the hospital, which was once the frontline facility in the pandemic fight, will admit only new COVID-19 patients. In the photo: Soldiers from the Vietnamese army’s chemical division disinfect the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district. (Photo: VNA)
