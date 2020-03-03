Health Vietnam successfully produces SARS-CoV-2 test kit The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology’s Institute of Biotechnology (IBT) announced on March 3 that it has successfully produced a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) test kit, with a test time of 80 minutes since the RNA sample is collected.

Health Vietnam temporarily suspends visa-free entry for Italians: Deputy PM Vietnam will unilaterally stop granting visa-free entry to all Italian citizens from 0:00 am on March 3, amid fears over the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) epidemic as the number of infected cases is rising rapidly in the European country.

Health Quarantine – top solution to prevent COVID-19: Hanoi leader Quarantine is still the top solution to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the COVID-19, according to Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.

Health Accomodations ready for people from COVID-19-hit areas in RoK Hanoi Capital High Command has fully prepared necessities at a military school in Son Tay Town to quarantine those from infected areas in the Republic of Korea.