Army facilities capable of accommodating 30,000 people in quarantine: Deputy health minister
Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – Army barracks and military schools in the country can serve the quarantine of up to 30,000 people, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said, adding that strict quarantine is very important in preventing and containing contagious diseases in general and the COVID-19 in particular.
Speaking at the Government’s regular press conference on March 3, Deputy Minister Long cited the Son Loi commune in Vinh Phuc province as a good example for the effectiveness of good quarantine.
He highlighted that Vietnam is doing well in controlling the spread of COVID-19. After the epidemic was reported to spread in the Republic of Korea (RoK), the national steering committee for prevention and control of COVID-19 has instructed suitable measures, including medical declaration at entry, suspension of visa-free entry for RoK citizens, and quarantine of all people who arrived from areas hit by COVID-19 especially the RoK. The country’s two biggest airports – Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the RoK, and flights from the RoK are diverted to appointed airports.
According to the deputy minister, only Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air are still operating a limited number of flights from the RoK to Vietnam, and the Vietnam Airlines has also asked for permission to suspend such flights from March 5.
Minister, Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung told the press conference that the Government highly valued the work of the national steering committee for prevention and control of COVID-19 along with the efforts and comprehensive measures undertaken by all-level administrations, agencies, localities, business community and people across the country.
However, he noted that the epidemic continues to spread worldwide with unpredictable developments, and urged keeping up vigilance.
The minister also reported on the serious impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic on social and economic life. Some sectors suffered from heavy losses, with the tourism industry expected to lose around 7 billion USD.
So far, there have been 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam and all patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The country has reported no new case since February 13./.