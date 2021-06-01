Army fights COVID-19 at higher level: Deputy Minister
Deputy Minister of National Defence, Lieut. Gen. Vu Hai San on June 1 urged military units to roll out COVID-19 prevention and control measures synchronously and effectively, saying they must be done sooner and at a higher level.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence, Lieut. Gen. Vu Hai San on June 1 urged military units to roll out COVID-19 prevention and control measures synchronously and effectively, saying they must be done sooner and at a higher level.
The move is to minimise infections and prevent a widespread outbreak of the pandemic, San, who is also head of the defence ministry’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, told an online meeting in Hanoi on June 1.
He said the pandemic is forecast to continue developing complicatedly and unexpectedly in the time ahead, with a high risk of widespread transmission, even within the military.
San asked the military units based in pandemic-stricken areas to proactively establish quarantine facilities and stand ready to support localities in case of quick virus transmission.
At the meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control held by the defence ministry (Photo: VNA)
Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien, Director of the Department of Military Medicine under the ministry's General Department of Logistics, pointed to difficulties and dangers facing anti-pandemic efforts during the fourth wave, which began in Vietnam late April, with many clusters in the community.
However, the pandemic is still under control, he said, adding that most of cases have been quarantined before testing./.