Society COVID-19 fight gains additional support A large number of State agencies and enterprises have made donations to the fight against COVID-19 over the last few days as the country is exerting every effort to contain the latest outbreak.

Society MoLISA to give proposals on gifts for revolution contributors Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 31 assigned the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to submit proposals to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the presentation of gifts to people who rendered services to the nation on the occasion of the 74th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society Map on Uncle Ho's 30-year national salvation journey published The Tre (Youth) Publishing House has published a map on Uncle Ho's 30-year journey to seek ways for national salvation, on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s departure (June 5, 1941) to find the path to liberate the nation.

Society Adjustments to master plan create new vision for Da Nang’s development Adjustments to the master plan for central Da Nang city to 2030 and vision to 2045 approved recently by the Prime Minister are believed to “open the door” for it to map out its vision and orientation for the future.