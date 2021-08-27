Culture - Sports Japan’s football club wishes to boost exchanges with Vietnamese peers Japan’s Cerezo Osaka football club wants to exchange more with Vietnamese football clubs and seeks excellent players, the club's President Hiroaki Morishima said at an August 25 meeting with Nguyen Hong Ha, Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka.

Culture - Sports Online Ehon book reading to entertain children amid pandemic The library of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam will organise an online Ehon (picture book) reading event to bring joy to children in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.