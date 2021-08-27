Army Games 2021: Vietnam ranks fourth in Army of Culture’s choreographic skills (solo) event
The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)’s art troupe came fourth among 13 countries in the Choreographic Skills (solo) event as part of the “Army of Culture” contest in the International Army Games 2021.
As of August 24, Vietnam had the same scores as China to be in the fourth position after Russia, Uzbekistan and Armenia.
The “Army of Culture” contest has been held for the first time during the Army Games 2021 with the competition of 13 countries - Vietnam, Venezuela, China, Azerbaijan, Laos, Armenia, Belarus, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka and Russia.
Vietnam joined all the four stages of the “Army of Culture” competition - instrumental genre, choreographic skills, vocal skills and exhibition activities.
Senior Lieutenant Colonel Dang My Hanh, head of the Vietnamese art contingent said that this is not only a competition but also a chance for Vietnamese artists to exchange with their foreign peers and explore the cultures of other countries with a common desire of peace, cooperation and development./.