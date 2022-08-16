Culture - Sports Can Tho exhibition highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary career A photo exhibition spotlighting the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on August 16.

Culture - Sports Indian cultural festival underway in Vietnam The Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City is hosting a cultural event called “Namaste Vietnam Festival 2022” in HCM City and the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from August 12 – 21.

Culture - Sports Pay Tai festival held in Yen Bai Pay Tai is a traditional festival of the Tay and Nung ethnic groups. In Lam Thuong commune, Luc Yen district, in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, the festival this year was held on a large scale to promote the cultural values of local ethnic groups and to attract tourists.