Politics New Deputy Auditor General in charge of State Audit of Vietnam announced A conference was held in Hanoi on July 24 to announce a decision of the Politburo and the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution to assign Party secretary of the northern province of Hoa Binh Ngo Van Tuan as the Secretary of the Party delegation to and Deputy Auditor General in charge of the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Nghe An boasts substantial development potential: PM The central province of Nghe An holds huge opportunities, advantages and resources to make breakthroughs in the coming years, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the locality on July 24.

Politics Prime Minister visits Military Region 4 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited Military Region 4, which is under the Ministry of National Defence and is tasked to organise, build, manage and command armed forces defending north central Vietnam, as part of his trip to the central province of Nghe An on July 24.