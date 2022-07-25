Army plays important role in national achievements: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the contributions made by the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) to the achievements Vietnam has recorded over the first half of this year while addressing a national political-military conference in Hanoi on July 25.
The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence have monitored various situations and provided strategic consultancy for the Party and State regarding military and national defence in a timely manner, especially emerging and complicated issues, the PM continued.
The ministry, officers and soldiers have played a role in ensuring political-socio stability, creating a favourable environment to fulfill socio-economic tasks, raising people’s confidence in the Party and State, and improving the country’s position and reputation in the international arena, he said.
The Government leader, however, pointed out limitations relating to training quality, violations by a number of officials and Party members, the handling of defence land issues, administrative procedures and digital transformation.
Given this, the PM urged the sector to seriously implement resolutions and directives adopted by the Party, the State, the commission and the ministry, particularly those on the national defence strategy in the new situation.
Among the eight key tasks, the defence ministry should focus on protecting national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and maintaining political stability, he noted.
Another task is to build a pure, strong Party, improving the combatant capacity of Party organisations and members, while contributing to the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, the PM went on.
He asked the defence ministry to step up external relations and international integration, and play a more active role in natural disaster response, as well as search and rescue operations.
He expressed his belief that under the Party’s leadership, the VPA will carry forward its traditions and continue to serve as a “firm shield” safeguarding the Fatherland, the Party, the regime and people.
Outcomes have been seen in forecasting and consultation work, personnel training, the maintenance of combat readiness, tackling natural disasters, search and rescue operations, Party building, production, and the fight against crime, among others./.