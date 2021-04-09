Army plays significant role in anti-COVID-19 efforts
The army’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 and implementing the national vaccination programme were highlighted at a press conference in Hanoi on April 9.
Some 2,800 officers and soldiers have also been mobilised to prevent illegal immigration at border areas. (Photo: VNA)
According to Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien, head of the Military Medical Department at the General Department of Logistics, the Ministry of National Defence has actively directed quarantine work, especially in the northern province of Hai Duong, which was at one time the country’s biggest COVID-19 hotspot.
Some 2,800 officers and soldiers have also been mobilised to prevent illegal immigration at border areas, he added.
Apart from testing, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has been rolled out in the entire army, Kien said, adding that since April 1, priority groups in the army have received vaccine shots.
He stressed the role of the Military Medical University in test kit production, along with research on the Nano Covax vaccine, which is about to enter the third stage of human trials.
The meeting also heard that, between 2010 and 2020, Vietnam cleared 485,240 ha of land contaminated by unexploded ordnance (UXO) with total funding of 12.6 trillion VND (547.4 million USD).
More than 5,800 bomb and mine victims and others affected by UXO have received support worth over 50 billion VND.
Vietnam will continue with plans, programmes, and projects on bomb and mine clearance in the time ahead, covering around 800,000 ha, the meeting heard./.