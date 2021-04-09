Society Vietnamese life expectancy up, but non-infectious disease cases rise Although average life expectancy has increased, the number of cases of non-infectious disease among Vietnamese has risen, said Dr Nguyen Thi Kim Tien, head of the Department of Health Protection and Care of Central Officials.

Society Northern localities expand cooperation with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region An exchange between secretaries of the Party committees of northern Cao Bang, Lang Son, Quang Ninh and Ha Giang provinces and Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region took place in Cao Bang on April 9.

Society Vietnam, Mozambique enhance ties in education The Pedagogical University of Maputo (UP-Maputo), one of Mozambique’s leading educational institutions, hopes to strengthen cooperation in scholarly affairs and student exchange with Vietnamese universities so as to diversify educational collaboration between the two countries.

Society Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be put into commercial operation Hanoi’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway line, invested in by the Ministry of Transport, is expected to be put into commercial operation on the Reunification Day (April 30), a leader from the ministry has said.