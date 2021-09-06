Chief of the Ministry of Public Security Office Lieut. Gen To An Xo speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chief of the Ministry of Public Security Office and its spokesman Lieut. Gen To An Xo has stated that the presence of army and public security forces in the south is essential as on-the-spot forces are insufficient to meet requirements of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference following the Government's monthly meeting on September 6, Xo said during the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the ministry deployed over 5,000 officers and soldiers, more than 2,000 students from public security schools, 600 medical staff from hospitals to the southern region.



On September 6 alone, the ministry sent over 900 officers and soldiers to assist Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An provinces fat their requests.

Xo stressed that public security forces did their best to ensure security and safety while assisting in pandemic prevention and control.

Maj. Gen. Nguyen Van Duc, Director of the Department of Information and Education under the Vietnam People’s Army's General Department of Politics, said the Ministry of National Defence sent more than 120,000 officers, soldiers and militia members to the southern localities with the highest determination and responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.

It also set up thousands of check-points in provinces and cities, and border areas to prevent illegal entry-exit. The army established 190 concentrated quarantine establishments, used military camps for quarantine, founded 11 temporary COVID-19 treatment hospitals with over 6,000 beds, and deployed over 600 military medical groups in Ho Chi Minh City and localities.

In the near future, the army will build prevention and control plans at higher levels and stay ready to assist forces not only in the south but also in other localities when necessary./.