Politics PM welcomes Cambodian, Lao defence ministers Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh, and Lao Minister of National Defence Chansamone Channhalat in Hanoi on December 19.

Politics Party leader urges army to lead in preventing “self-evolution” The army should lead the way in preventing internal “self-evolution” and “self-transformation,” Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong said at a meeting on December 19 with a delegation of exemplars in building the all-people national defence in 2009-2019.

Politics Top legislator hosts Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services, in Hanoi on December 19, during which she affirmed that Vietnamese leaders always back stronger cooperation between the two countries’ armies.