Politics PM appoints new Deputy Foreign Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently signed a decision appointing Dang Hoang Giang, assistant to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, as Deputy Foreign Minister.

Politics 33 years of Gac Ma battle 33 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed their lives in the battle of protecting Gac Ma (Johnson South), Colin and Len Dao (Lansdowne) Reefs, part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Politics PM hails effective Gov’t-VFF coordination in COVID-19 relief efforts in 2020 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the effective coordination between the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in combating COVID-19 last year during a conference in Hanoi on March 11.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 54th session to consider personnel matters The 54th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is slated for March 15 in Hanoi, with personnel matters high on the agenda.