Aroma of pomelo flowers spreading around Hanoi streets
Pomelo flowers have added a refreshing and sweet fragrance to streets around Hanoi - the city of 12 flower seasons.
Pomelo blossoms bring a unique feature with their pure fragrance, with those bathing themselves in the fragrance unable to forget the experience. (Photo: VNA)
The buds are small, just the size of a longan, but once blooming their fragrance travels a long distance and lasts for some time. (Photo: VNA)
Pomelo flowers are used to relieve colds, coughs, and headaches. (Photo: VNA)
Admiring pomelo petals with their milk-like white colour opening on strong branches is an experience out of this world. (Photo: VNA)
Street vendors sell pomelo flowers for around 1 USD per gram. (Photo: VNA)