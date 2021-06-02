Around 347 million USD spent on COVID-19 prevention and control
Vietnam has to date spent more than 8 trillion VND (some 347 million USD) on implementing policies for COVID-19 prevention and control, the Ministry of Finance announced on June 2.
People working on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight get vaccine shots. (Photo: VNA)
More than 6.1 trillion VND came from the central budget, with 5.35 trillion VND allocated to ministries to purchase medical supplies and equipment and vaccines, and 762 billion VND going to support localities.
A further 13.1 trillion VND (568.6 million USD) has been spent on supporting more than 13 million people facing difficulties due to the pandemic, primarily the poor, social policy beneficiaries, those who rendered service to the nation, and workers who lost their jobs.
According to the finance ministry, total funding for COVID-19 prevention and control from the central budget reserve to support ministries, branches, and localities has hit 823 billion VND this year.
The Government has submitted a plan to the National Assembly Standing Committee with expected funding of about 25.2 trillion VND to buy vaccines and vaccinate about 75 million people, of which the central budget will ensure about 16 trillion VND and about 9.2 trillion VND will come from local budgets, businesses and organisations./.