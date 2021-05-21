Around 523.28 million USD from State budget earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine purchase
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has decided to allocate 12.1 trillion VND (around 523.28 million USD) from the remainder of last year’s State budget to buy COVID-19 vaccines.
A citizen receives a COVID-19 jab (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has recently signed a resolution of the NA Standing Committee on the use of the remainder of the State budget in 2020 for COVID-19 vaccine procurement.
Under the resolution, the NA Standing Committee assigns the Government to instruct ministries, agencies and localities to promptly roll out the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines in an effective and safe manner.
Amid the spread of COVID-19 nationwide, the sum is an important resource for Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy in line with policies of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat./.