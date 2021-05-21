Health Health Ministry continues allocating COVID-19 vaccines The Ministry of Health announced on May 21 that it had allocated COVID-19 vaccines to centres for disease control in cities and provinces, armed and public security forces, hospitals, universities, and ministry units.

Health Banking sector, businesses hand over donations to COVID-19 vaccine fund The Ministry of Health received financial assistance of 160 billion VND (over 6.9 million USD) from the banking sector and 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Vingroup at a ceremony on May 21.

Health Vietnam detects 50 COVID-19 infections on May 21 morning Fifty new cases of COVID-19 were documented over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 21, according to the Ministry of Health.