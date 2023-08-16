The art exhibition attracted renowned Vietnamese artists such as Cong Quoc Ha, Nguyen Minh, Nguyen Van Cuong, Phuong Binh, Nguyen Tan Vi, and others.

The display was entitled “Orange, Paints, and Colors” and had three spaces representing each element of the name. The first, “Orange”, included paintings on the fire of war. The second, “Paints”, featured drawings on how dioxin “paints” victims’ bodies, in the form of pain and deformity. And in the third, “Colors”, were vibrant and lively artworks symbolising the strong will of victims to overcome life’s hardships.

Some of the paintings at the exhibition were from child dioxin victims.

The charity exhibition was co-organised by the Vietnamese charitable club “Transporters” and the Vietnam National Volunteer Centre. In addition to the exhibition, an art auction was held to raise funds to support Agent Orange victims.

The event is expected to raise awareness among the public about the war’s aftermath and about the lives of Agent Orange victims./.

VNA