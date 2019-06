At the art exchange event in Thai Nguyen province

(Photo: VNA)

The US Air Force Band “Final Approach” staged nearly 20 stellar art performance items at an exchange with the Thai Nguyen University in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on June 8.The programme was organised to promote mutual cultural understanding between the people of Vietnam and the US, as well as enhance the bilateral friendship and cooperation.Final Approach will continue its art exchange programme in northern Tuyen Quang province and the capital city of Hanoi.-VNA