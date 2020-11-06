Art exhibition aims to inherit traditional quintessence of Vietnam
An exhibition entitled “From tradition to tradition”, created by lecturers and students at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, is now open at the Nam Huong communal house in Hanoi. Exhibited works were inspired by Hang Trong folk paintings and reveal the efforts of the next generation of artists to preserve the essence of Vietnam.
The audience have the opportunity to admire typical Hang Trong folk paintings on lacquer or silk.
The exhibition is the result of a month of work by students at the university with the last artist in the Hang Trong folk painting line - Le Dinh Nghien.
According to the Organising Board, the project is to promote traditional arts and traditional materials used in Vietnamese painting, in order to inherit the artistic traits of the older generation.