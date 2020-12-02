Art exhibition bridges Vietnam and Egypt
Visitors to the exhibition are impressed by photos on Vietnamese people and landscapes. (Photo: VNA)
The photo exhibition also features Vietnamese traditional art performances such as conical hat (non la) dancing. (Photo: VNA)
Egyptian puppetry artisan May Mohab speaks at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. She said it recalled her memories when she was in Vietnam for a study trip on puppetry. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Tran Thanh Cong introduces to exhibition goers stunning photos on Vietnamese landscapes. (Photo: VNA)
The photo exhibition also features Vietnamese traditional art performances such as conical hat (non la) dancing and an Egyptian puppetry show by local artists. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Tran Thanh Cong delivers a speech at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
