Hanoi (VNA) – An art exhibition themed “Draw the Cats” opened at Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam or Temple of Literature – the first university in Vietnam - on January 17 to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year 2023 – the Year of the Cat.

Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong, Director of the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), said that the exhibition is a space to popularise the image of the cat - the zodiac animal for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

On display are 76 outstanding art works including lacquers, oil paints, acrylics and coloured wood carvings, which were selected from hundreds of entries from 900 applications.

The Cat is the fourth animal symbol in the 12-year cycle of the Vietnamese zodiac, taking place of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac and it’s believed to be vigilant, witty, quick-minded and ingenious.

Le Xuan Kieu, Director of Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam, said the event is expected to turn the premise into a space to inspire creativity among youngsters.

The exhibition will run through January 29 at Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam and at VICAS Art Studio from January 31 to February 28./.