Hanoi (VNA) - The fifth “Art in the Forest” (AIF) exhibition is being held in the lakeside area in Flamingo Dai Lai Resort, promising to bring audiences an impressive collection of the best in art.



While the last “Art in the forest” impressed with its youthful freshness from artists early in their careers, this year’s exhibition presents mature and beautiful works by artists born in the 1970s and 80s, including Vu Kim Thu, Nguyen Thuy Hang, Le Quy Tong, and La Nhu Lan, Nhan Dan online newspaper reported.



The exhibition also saw the participation of invited guest painter Do Minh Tam, one of the most impressive artists in the field of abstract painting after the “doi moi” (renewal) period in the late 1980s. Focusing on the subjects of nature and people in rural and urban areas and in many different places and living spaces, the artist wants to send a message about the diversity of life, with fun intermingled with sadness, happiness with unhappiness, and hope with frustration.



The “Art in the Forest - Summer 2019” exhibition is open until October 15.



Wishing to bring contemporary art closer to the public, painter Vu Hong Nguyen, co-founder of ‘Art in the Forest’, he affirmed that AIF is a project with a long-term and sustainable goal. In this beautiful Dai Lai lake area, a large art park will form in the next ten years. - VNA