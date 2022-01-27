The event honoured the building and development of the CPV during 92 years.

Documentaries which highlighted the CPV’s leadership in the resistance wars against invaders for national reunification were screened at the event.

A performance at the event (Photo: VNA) Prof. Hoang Chi Bao, who spent nearly 50 years collecting and studying stories about late President Ho Chi Minh who founded the party, told stories of the previous generations’ sacrifices and trust in the Party and the late President.

At the event, participants also learnt the story of doctor Dang Thi Hoa of Hospital 19/8 under the Ministry of Public Security, who engaged in the COVID-19 fight in Bac Giang and Ho Chi Minh City, the countries’ major outbreaks last year./.

