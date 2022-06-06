Culture - Sports Vietnam hold defending champions RoK to 1-1 draw U23 Vietnam drew 1-1 against defending champions the Republic of Korea (RoK) in their second Group C game of the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup on June 5, despite going behind with less than thirty minutes left.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural festival held by Russian students in Vladivostok A Vietnamese cultural festival was held on June 3 by a club of Russian students of Vietnamese studies at Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok with the help of the FEFU Association of Russian and International Students (ARIS).

Culture - Sports 14th Vietnam Festival opens in Tokyo The Vietnam Festival 2022, the 14th of its kind, opened at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo with Japan’s former Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Miyake Shingo in attendance.