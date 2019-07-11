Art performance honours Vietnam-China ties

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 10 evening attended an art performance in Beijing, as part of her on-going official visit to China.
VNA
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 11:15:51
Print
Prime Minister Phuc welcomes, holds talks with Armenian counterpart
Vice President active in Switzerland
PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals
Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago
Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations
Prime Minister Phuc's activities in Japan
PM witnesses signing of Vietnam-EU FTA, IPA
PM Phuc attends Japan-Vietnam lotus festival