Art performance in Vientiane marks Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year
A cultural and artistic exchange programme was held in Vientiane on November 6 to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
Addressing the event, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos, the Vietnam Elderly Association’s art troupe, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung said this is one of the important political and cultural activities celebrating the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
It is also an occasion for the two countries’ people to foster their special friendship and solidarity, he added.
At the event, famous artists from both gave art performances and sang songs praising patriotism, President Ho Chi Minh, and in particular the great friendship of the two countries.
Activities within the programme will last until November 8./.