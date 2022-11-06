Culture - Sports H’mong Hoa ethnic minority preserving traditional embroidery Despite the impact of modern life and clothing, the H’Mong Hoa ethnic people in Yên Sơn district in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, still wear their colourful traditional outfits in daily life. These outfits are not just clothing in the eyes of the H’Mong Hoa, but are also a prominent and unique cultural feature that needs to be preserved and promoted.

Culture - Sports Photobook honours beauty of life Photographer Helena Van was born and raised in Hanoi. Although she has lived abroad for many years, the heart of the young female artist is still with her motherland.