Culture - Sports Nguyen Dynasty documents being displayed in Hanoi An exhibition featuring documents selected from the collection of the Nguyen Dynasty's Imperial Archives - World Documentary Heritage is taking place in Hanoi as part of activities in celebration of the Vietnam Culture Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Golden imperial seal handed over to Vietnam from France The Nguyen Dynasty's golden imperial seal of “Hoang de chi bao” (Treasure of the Emperor) was handed over to Vietnam at a ceremony held at the Vietnamese Embassy in France on November 16, said the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST).

Culture - Sports Hanoi Creative Design Festival opens The 2023 Hanoi Creative Design Festival opened on November 17 evening at the Gia Lam train factory with various interesting activities.

Culture - Sports Hoi An – UNESCO creative city Crafts and folk arts are outstanding strengths of Hoi An and have been effectively preserved and promoted in recent times. On October 31, 2023, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network Secretariat named Hoi An as the next representative from Vietnam becoming an official member of the Network in terms of crafts and folk arts.