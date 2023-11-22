An art performance programme featuring Vietnamese heritage held recently in France is a vivid illustration for Vietnam’s readiness to exchange and share experience and expertise with countries around the world to boost conservation of the value of the world heritage system.

Themed ‘Night of Vietnamese heritage’, the art performance offered a chance for audience to enjoy a unique art programme performed by Vietnamese artists of the Viet Bac folk art troupe.

The event was held at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with Vietnam's permanent delegation to UNESCO in France.

In her speech, Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, head of Vietnam’s delegation to UNESCO, said promoting the cultural values and strengths of the Vietnamese people is the key to realising the aspiration to build a prosperous country.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said Vietnam considers culture to be both a goal and a driving force for development, and culture is placed on par with economics, politics, and society.

Vietnam, as an active and responsible member of UNESCO and a candidate for a seat in the World Heritage Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure, calls on countries around the world to join hands in further pushing the preservation work of world heritage, he maintained./.

