Vientiane (VNA) - An art exchange programme was held in Vientiane on December 17 to celebrate the success of the 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2022-2027 tenure.



Addressing the event, jointly organised by the HCYU in Laos and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee, Secretary of the HCYU Committee in Laos Tran Dai Thang said the art exchange programme was a meaningful event, contributing to promoting the spirit of pioneering, voluntariness and creativity as well showing the determination of union members and young people in implementing the Resolution of the Congress.

Nouanthong Souvanvixay, Deputy Secretary of the LPRYU Central Committee, affirmed that the LPRYU Central Committee and the HCYU Central Committee has long-standing cooperative relations under the direction of the two Parties in line with the policies of the two States and the wishes of their people.

The relationship has brought about great benefits to the youth of the two countries, reflected in the exchange of professional experience in youth-related affairs and deploying green summer volunteer movements to help local residents, he said.



The programme featured 15 performances praising the love for the homeland and the solidarity between the two countries. They were performed by Vietnamese youth union members in Laos and Lao students from the Lao National School of Arts.



Other activities held to celebrate the success of the congress include the organisation of a photo exhibition on the Vietnam-Laos relationship and hand over gifts to disadvantaged children from Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual language school in Vientiane as well as Vietnamese and Lao workers at Vietnam Rubber JSC in Champasak province./.