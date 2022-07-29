The programme has the theme “Coming to Bac Lieu to listen to Da Co Hoai Lang”.

Bac Lieu is the birthplace of the famous vong co song “Da Co Hoai Lang” (Night Drumbeats for the Absent Husband), which was composed in 1919. It tells of the love, anguish, and pride of a young woman who awaits her husband’s return from the battlefield as she listens to the sounds of war drums.

“Da Co Hoai Lang” was known as the first vong co song and quickly became popular around Vietnam.

Held on an outdoor stage at Cao Van Lau Theatre in Bac Lieu city, the programme also aims to promote the beauty of the land and people of the Mekong Delta in general and Bac Lieu in particular./.

