An art performance at the programme. (Photo: VNA)

Role models in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle were honoured at an art programme in Hanoi on October 30, with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attending.The event was organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education with the coordination of the Vietnam Television (VTV).In his remarks, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the commission Nguyen Trong Nghia stressed that studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology , morality and lifestyle is both the responsibility and pride of officials and people of all social strata.