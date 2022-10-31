Art programme honours role models in studying, following President Ho Chi Minh’s example
Role models in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle were honoured at an art programme in Hanoi on October 30, with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attending.
The event was organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education with the coordination of the Vietnam Television (VTV).
In his remarks, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the commission Nguyen Trong Nghia stressed that studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle is both the responsibility and pride of officials and people of all social strata.
The role models hail from different sectors and localities. (Photo: VNA)The role models hail from different sectors and localities, the official said, expressing his wish that they will make greater efforts to contribute to promoting the late President’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, making them a firm spiritual foundation in the social life.
He urged all-level Party Committees to study and launch more good models and initiatives, step up the communication work, duplicate role models and reform campaign implementation methods.
On this occasion, President Phuc and other Party and State leaders presented gifts to the role models./.