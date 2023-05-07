Dien Bien (VNA) – An art programme entitled “The epic of Dien Bien” was held in Dien Bien Phu city, the northwestern province of Dien Bien, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu historical victory (May 7,1954-2023).



The programme, performed by nearly 100 actors, actresses and singers from Dien Bien province, consisted of two parts: Glorious memories and Dien Bien in new day with unforgettable songs such as “Ho keo phao” (Artillery pulling chant), “Qua mien Tay Bac” (Through the West region), “Tren doi Him Lam” (On Him Lam Hill), “Giai phong Dien Bien” (Liberation of Dien Bien), among others.

The programme performs by nearly 100 actors, actresses and singers from Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)



The event featured the stature of the 1954 Dien Bien Phu Victory. The victory is the result of many factors, with the decisive one being the Party’s comprehensive resistance policy that covers all aspects of military, politics, economy, trade, culture, education and diplomacy, creating a synergy strength to defeat the enemy and make a victory that “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking.”



The second part showed Dien Bien in the period of integration and development. The old battlefield is now a young and dynamic city.



The art show brought viewers meaningful moments. This was also an opportunity to remind the tradition of revolutionary history, to arouse patriotic tradition, especially to remember and pay tribute to the heroic martyrs who laid down their life on this land./.