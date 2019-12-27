Culture - Sports Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities, a must-see destination in Hue Imperial City, is a place preserving tens of thousands of unique artifacts, mostly related to the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).

Culture - Sports Muong Qua market gather locals, tourists Muong Qua market in Con Cuong district, Nghe An province, which is held once a month, is not only where local Thai ethnic people meet and trade, but also an attractive tourist destination.