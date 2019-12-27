Art programmes to welcome New Year in Hanoi
A number of art programmes will be staged in Hanoi to welcome the New Year, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.
Visitors at Ly Thai To flower garden in downtown Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A number of art programmes will be staged in Hanoi to welcome the New Year, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.
A countdown event will start from 7:00pm on December 31 at Ly Thai To flower garden, Hoan Kiem district. Visitors will be able to live in the musical atmosphere with the performance of famous singers such as Phuong Uyen, Luu Huong Giang, Nhat Thuy, Dinh Manh Ninh, and Oplus band.
At the August Revolution Square, Hoan Kiem district, a programme tiled “Countdown Party – Voyage of time” promises to draw a large crowd of people. The event is scheduled to take place from 8:00pm on December 31, 2019 to 0:30am on January 1, 2020.
Elsewhere, an art programme namely Tiger Remix 2020 – Hanoi will be held from 5:00pm on December 31, 2019 to 0:15am on January 1, 2020, featuring 39 art performances.
A spring-welcome progamme will take place on Dinh Tien Hoang street, Hoan Kiem district.
Art programmes will also be held across districts and towns of Thach That, Son Tay, Ha Dong, Nam Tu Liem, and Cau Giay./.