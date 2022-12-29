Art project preserves UNESCO-recognised Central Highlands gongs
A new art project preserving cong chieng (gongs), a traditional musical instrument of the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) region, has been launched in the south central province of Phu Yen.
Implemented by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the project aims to expose young people from the ethnic minority groups of Cham and Ba Na to the cong chieng, which were recognised as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2005.
It offers training courses, helping the participants play the gongs and learn about the cultural roots of the instruments, their importance to the spiritual life of the Cham and Ba Na people and the journey to becoming an intangible cultural heritage.
The information and knowledge of traditional culture and lifestyle are also included.
The project attracts traditional art performers and artisans of Phu Yen who have many years working to perform and expand the art of cong chieng.
“Our project encourages local youth to discover and play cong chieng, which is part of their heritage promoted and handed down among generations,” said older villager and artisan La Chi Thai of Dong Xuan district. "Training courses on playing cong chieng are a way to convey love and pride for the national culture to youngsters.”
According to Thai, cong instruments produce a single, uniform sound, while chieng are flat and offer a wider range of notes. Different sizes of gongs are characterised by family names: mother, father, and older sister.
cong chieng can be drummed by hand or with a cloth-covered stick.
The instruments appear in most of the rituals and ceremonies of ethnic minorities in Tay Nguyen. They are not only musical but also serve a cultural function for about 20 ethnic minorities, including the Cham and Ba Na.
"Cong chieng performances staged by artists from local art troupes will also be offered through our project," he said./.