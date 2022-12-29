Culture - Sports Huong Pagoda Festival to begin on January 27 The three-month Huong Pagoda Festival, the longest of its kind in Vietnam, is set to open in Huong Son commune, Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc, on January 27 (the second day of the lunar new year).

Culture - Sports Infographic Three Vietnamese dishes among best street foods in Asia: CNN Listing the 50 best street foods in Asia, CNN said that Asian street food offers variety and lots of flavor. Visitors to Vietnam cannot miss the opportunity to enjoy the 3 following special dishes.

Culture - Sports Vientiane art programme highlights Vietnam - Laos solidarity An art performance programme spotlighting the Vietnam - Laos solidarity was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnamese association in Vientiane and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 28 in the Lao capital.