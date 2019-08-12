At the press conference (Source: VNA)

An art show featuring Hanoi in the heart of overseas Vietnamese will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on August 17, as heard at a press conference in the capital on August 12.The event will be co-sponsored by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as the associations of Vietnamese in Europe and in the Czech Republic.The show will gather 30 overseas Vietnamese and 40 Vietnamese artists with musical performances and a fashion show of Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress).According to Pham Gia Hau, head of the Vietnamese culture-art association in the Czech Republic, over the recent years, Vietnamese expatriates in Europe, particularly those in the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and Hungary, among others, have actively engaged in various communal events.Such activities have laid the foundation for the holding of the upcoming art show in Hanoi, he said.-VNA