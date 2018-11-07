Paintings by Nguyen Tu Nghiem exhibited at the event (Source: VNA)

– Art works of Vietnam’s renowned painters Nguyen Tu Nghiem and Bui Xuan Phai are on display at two galleries in the United Kingdom from November 5-9, within the framework of the 2018 edition of Asian Art In London.These paintings are owned by Swiss collector Paul Hugentobler.At the opening of the exhibition, Louise Malcom, an expert on Indochinese fine arts, introduced visitors to the foundation history of Vietnam’s contemporary fine arts as well as several French painters’ influences on the country’s contemporary fine arts.Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An expressed his delight at constant development of the Vietnam-UK relations over the past 45 years, ranging from diplomacy, economics, trade, defence, education to culture.He said he was touched when seeing more and more people in London are interested in Vietnam’s culture and arts.Bui Xuan Phai (1920-1988) is well-known for his paintings about Hanoi. His house at No. 87 Thuoc Bac street, Hanoi now becomes a small museum displaying art works of him and his son.Meanwhile, Nguyen Tu Nghiem (1918-2016) is a Vietnamese lacquer painter known for his works which melded European Post-Impressionist techniques with Vietnamese subject matter.-VNA