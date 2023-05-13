Business Mekong Delta well positioned to receive FDI inflows The Mekong Delta region, located on the maritime route in the centre of the ASEAN region, has great potential to draw strong investment waves from countries, especially neighbouring nations.

Business Infographic Economic performance in first four months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.84% year-on-year in the first four months of this year, primarily due to higher prices for education, housing and construction materials, culture, entertainment and tourism, food, and electricity.

Business Boeing inaugurates permanent office in Hanoi The aviation giant Boeing inaugurated its new permanent office in Hanoi on May 12.