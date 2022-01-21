Artisan creates tiger sculptures to welcome New Year 2022
Artisan Nguyen Tan Phat utilises various materials for his tiger sculptures, including jackfruit wood and laterite. (Photo: VNA)
Phat’s tiger sculptures are entirely manually made and come in a range of sizes and colours. (Photo: VNA)
To date, Phat has completed work on more than 700 tiger sculptures, and his entire collection is expected to be complete by April 30, 2022. (Photo: VNA)
Through Phat’s great skill, a piece of wood undergoes many processing steps to become a sophisticated sculpture, from carving to dyeing and gold inlaying. (Photo: VNA)
As one of the 12 zodiac animals, the Tiger symbolises willpower, courage, and personal strength. The image of the tiger is not only featured in Vietnamese fairy tales, folk songs, and proverbs, but is also used in decorative items and souvenirs. (Photo: VNA)