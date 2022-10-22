Artists raise funds to build houses for the needy
Painting Mua Thu Non Song (Autumn in the Country) by Nguyen Manh Hung of Hanoi is on display at a virtual exhibition to raise funds for building houses for needy people in Quang Nam and Thua Thien – Hue provinces. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - An exhibition showcasing art works by more than 100 painters and sculptors across Vietnam is being held virtually to raise funds to build houses for needy people in the central provinces of Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue.
The exhibition Xuoi Dong Song Thu 2022 (Autumn River Flow 2022) displays more than 100 works, including wooden sculptures and oil, lacquer, and watercolour paintings.
Themes of the works are the beauty of the country, women, lifestyle, culture, and portraits. Still-life paintings are also featured.
The highlights of the exhibition are works by famous painters and sculptors such as Luu Cong Nhan, Tran Thao Hien, Bui Tien Tuan, Nguyen Manh Hung and Nguyen Tan Phat.
The showcase includes a sketch titled Chan Dung Thieu Nu (A Girl Portrait) by late painter Luu Cong Nhan.
Nhan, whose mentor was one of the country’s four legends of fine arts, To Ngoc Van (1906 – 1954), participated in exhibitions in many countries including Germany, Russia and France. He received the State Award (First Phase) in 2002.
Moscow-based painter Tran Thao Hien presents an oil on canvas painting Sac Mau Hoang Hon (Colours of Sunset).
Hien, who has created art for 15 years, hosted two solo exhibitions in Moscow, Russia in 2015 and 2021, and an exhibition in HCM City in May. Her paintings mostly portray beautiful landscapes of countries where she has travelled.
Nguyen Manh Hung, a graduate of Vietnam Fine Arts University, introduces a painting Mua Thu Non Song (Autumn in the Country) highlighting the beauty of Vietnam.
Artist Ngo Tran Vu of HCM City, the exhibition’s organiser and curator, said, “around 50 – 100% of the profits from the painting sales will be used to build houses for needy people in Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue provinces.”
“Through the exhibition, we want to introduce the best art works by talented Vietnamese artists to art lovers across the country,” he added.
The exhibition is raising funds until November 5.
All exhibited works can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ngotranvublog./.