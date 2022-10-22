Culture - Sports Ministry urges verification of Nguyen Dynasty antiques to be auctioned in France The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to direct the Vietnamese Embassy in France to verify information related to two Nguyen Dynasty antiques which is about to be auctioned in France by auction house Million.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Design Week 2022 looks towards new expectations The Vietnam Design Week 2022 will take place in Hanoi, the central city of Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from November 5-11.

Culture - Sports Binh Xa village home to Bodhi-leave-shaped fans The 1980s was the golden age of Binh Xa village, Binh Phu commune, Thach That district, Hanoi, home to Bodhi-leave-shaped fans. Through ups and downs, the fans gain favour of not only domestic customers but also foreign ones thanks to local artisans’ activeness and creativeness.