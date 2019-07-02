Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Original songs from famous Japanese anime series will be performed during Concert of Childhood Memory: Shinsekai on July 4 and 5 in Hanoi.Started in 2016 by artists from the symphony orchestra of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, the project aims to bring beloved melodies from famous animated films and shows to as many people as possible.“It’s a dream of us to play to a packed theatre,” said Vu Le Hoang, a representative of the organiser.“While people may think classical music is not popular among young audiences, the Concert of Childhood Memory was actually held successfully because it features songs that have a strong connection to many people since their childhood.“It’s our effort to bring chamber music closer to the people, so they will change their opinion that chamber music is academic and difficult to feel,” said Hoang. “The melodies will evoke emotions and memories of childhood when they think about beloved animations.”This year the concerts will feature songs from two famous animated series – Naruto and One Piece.The songs to be performed include Time of Promise, New World Symphony, Ballad of Sadness and Sign of Friendship.With the theme Shinsekai (New World), the artists promise to bring audiences to a new world of music and imagination. This is the first time the orchestra has performed with a choir of the Vietnam National Academy of Music. It’s a brand new experience for music lovers.“Each figure will be an inspiration of maturity; they have to overcome many challenges and adventures to protect their friends and fulfil their dreams,” said Hoang.The project started in Hanoi in 2016. It was held in Ho Chi Minh City in 2017 and returned to Hanoi last year. Most of the shows have enjoyed full audiences. - VNA