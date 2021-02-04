Arts performance celebrates Party founding anniversary
An arts performance programme was held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 3 to celebrate the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
The programme consists of three chapters with 16 performances. (Photo: VNA)
The first chapter sings of President Ho Chi Minh and belief in the Party. (Photo: VNA)
Songs in chapter 2 sing of the great achievements and positive changes of the country and the city in the new development stage. (Photo: VNA)
The third affirms the people’s belief in the Party's directions and policies to bring the country to prosperity. (Photo: VNA)
The arts performance programme draws the participation of numerous well-known singers and artists in the city. (Photo: VNA)