The Khmer Festival in Ca Mau, Hieu Lang on an autumn afternoon, and celestial fairies, kites, and communal houses are among the remarkable artworks viewers can admire at the exhibition. The artists have depicted the beauty, diversity, and richness of various forms of heritage through a multitude of materials and different painting styles.

It is clear that cultural heritage has long been a source of inspiration for artists.

The panel awarded one special prize, one first prize, two second prizes, four third prizes, and 20 consolation prizes.

Fully funded through social sources, the competition is an equitable platform for those who love cultural heritage and art both inside and outside of Vietnam. It encourages artists, especially young artists, to create works that express the values of tangible and intangible cultural heritage in a free-spirited style. When introduced to the public, the artworks offer viewers intriguing perspectives on Vietnam’s cultural heritage.

The exhibition will run until January 21./.

VNA