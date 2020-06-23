

At the 23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council meeting (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council issued a Joint Ministerial Statement on June 23.



Accordingly, the ASEAN Declaration on Human Resources Development for the Changing World of Work was endorsed.



The meeting reached consensus on the report of the 23rd ASCC meeting to submit it to the 36th ASEAN Summit scheduled for June 26.



Ministers extended their support to Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship’s areas of focus, including labour and human resources development; social welfare, health and development; communication and information; ASEAN culture, awareness and identity; environment and climate change; and the Mid-Term Review for the ASCC Pillar.



At a press conference held following the meeting, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Quan said discussions at the event suit the theme of ASEAN Year 2020 and five priorities, including peace, security and stability; promotion of regional linkage and connectivity, improvement of the capacity of adapting with and tapping opportunities from the Fourth Industrial Revolution; promoting the community's awareness and ASEAN indentities; strengthening of partnership for peace and sustainable development; and enhancement of responsiveness and effectiveness of ASEAN apparatus.



He said ministers welcome initiatives regarding promotion of cooperation in response to COVID-19 and encourage active contributions by ASCC’s specialised agencies in the effort.



Ministers support Vietnam and ASEAN Secretariat’s proposal to hold a series of webinars to cope with the pandemic, he said.



According to him, the meeting acknowledged the sharing of ASEAN ministers and the ASEAN Secretary General on priorities and cooperation during the period of recovery from COVID-19, to set orientations for the ASEAN Community’s activities this year and the next five years, towards a cohesive ASEAN Community that is beneficial for all.



It was the first periodic meeting hosted by Vietnam's Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs in its capacity as ASCC Chair 2020, attracting 10 ministers in charge of ASCC, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat./.