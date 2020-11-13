ASEAN 2020: 12th Mekong – Japan Summit held virtually
The 12th Mekong – Japan Summit was held online on November 13 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.
The 12th Mekong – Japan Summit takes place virtually on November 13 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair 2020, at the Mekong-Japan Summit (Photo: VNA)
The summit commits to stepping up the implementation of the Tokyo Strategy 2018. (Photo: VNA)
Participating countries agree to convene the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit in Japan in 2021. (Photo: VNA)