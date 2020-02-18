World ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group meets in Hanoi A meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) was held on February 18 in the framework of the 2020 ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat) in Hanoi.

ASEAN Vietnam works to ensure safety for ADMM Retreat A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence on February 17 inspected preparations regarding security, safety, medical preparedness and others for the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat slated for February 18-20 in Hanoi.

Politics ASEAN Chairman issues statement on responding to COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as Chairman of ASEAN in 2020, issued a statement on ASEAN’s joint response to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in the face of complicated development of the epidemic.