ASEAN 2020: ADSOM heads meet to prepare for ADMM Retreat
Heads of delegations to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officers’ Meeting (ADSOM) attended a working dinner in Hanoi on February 18 under the chair of Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Vietnam’s Deputy Defence Minister and head of ADSOM Vietnam.
Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the working dinner (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Heads of delegations to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officers’ Meeting (ADSOM) attended a working dinner in Hanoi on February 18 under the chair of Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Vietnam’s Deputy Defence Minister and head of ADSOM Vietnam.
The head delegates assessed the outcomes of the just-concluded ADSOM Working Group’s meeting and continued to discuss and reach agreement on several matters, including the issue of a thematic statement on the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus), and the first international defence exhibition in Vietnam.
The officers also further discussed documents, contents and preparations for ASEAN defence conferences and cooperation activities in the time ahead, particularly the ADMM Retreat to take place on February 19.
Representatives of ADSOM delegations appreciated Vietnam’s preparation for the ADMM Retreat, and expressed their belief in the success of the ADMM Retreat as well as military and defence activities under the chair of Vietnam in 2020./.