ASEAN 2020: ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue holds video conference
-
Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the conference’s opening ceremony (VNA Photo)
-
Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the conference’s opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the conference’s opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, head of the ARF DOD Vietnam chairs the conference (Photo: VNA)
-
Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, head of the ARF DOD Vietnam chairs the conference (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates at the conference (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates at the conference (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates at the conference (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates meet on the sidelines of the conference (Photo: VNA)