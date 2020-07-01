Hotline: (024) 39411349
Politics

ASEAN 2020: ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue holds video conference

The ASEAN Regional Forum Defence Officials’ Dialogue (ARF DOD) held a video conference on July 1 under the chair of Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, head of the ARF DOD Vietnam. Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh attended the conference.
VNA

  • Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the conference’s opening ceremony (VNA Photo)

  • Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the conference’s opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the conference’s opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, head of the ARF DOD Vietnam chairs the conference (Photo: VNA)

  • Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, head of the ARF DOD Vietnam chairs the conference (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates at the conference (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates at the conference (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates at the conference (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates meet on the sidelines of the conference (Photo: VNA)

Other albums