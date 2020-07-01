ASEAN 2020: ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue holds video conference

The ASEAN Regional Forum Defence Officials’ Dialogue (ARF DOD) held a video conference on July 1 under the chair of Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, head of the ARF DOD Vietnam. Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh attended the conference.