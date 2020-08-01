ASEAN 2020: ASEAN countries’ Ambassadors to Russia appreciate Vietnam’s role
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh, who is also Chairman of the ASEAN Moscow Committee (AMC), chaired an AMC meeting on July 31 with the presence of ambassadors of all ASEAN member countries in Russia.
Vietnam successfully organises the virtual 36th ASEAN Summit in the context of complicated developments of COVID-19 (Source: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh, who is also Chairman of the ASEAN Moscow Committee (AMC), chaired an AMC meeting on July 31 with the presence of ambassadors of all ASEAN member countries in Russia.
At the meeting, the second of its kind since the beginning of this year, Ambassador Manh updated participants on the COVID-19 prevention and control situation in Vietnam as well as activities taken by the country in 2020 when it assumes the ASEAN Chair.
He also made some proposals to boost coordination within the AMC framework with Russian partners.
ASEAN countries’ ambassadors appreciated Vietnam’s role and efforts in leading the implementation of the grouping’s 2020 agenda, especially through the successful organisation of the 36th ASEAN Summit in the online format amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They agreed that the unprecedented pandemic has had huge impact on people’s health and the healthcare system and caused great economic losses for all countries in the world in general and ASEAN in particular.
The ASEAN diplomats, therefore, appreciated efforts made by the Russian administration to control the disease and support ASEAN countries’ diplomatic representative offices.
The ambassador agreed to organise a ceremony in celebration of the ASEAN Day (August 8) in the online format./.