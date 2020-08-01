Politics Vietnam, Cuba highlight cooperation, friendship amid COVID-19 fight The friendship and sound cooperation exhibited between Vietnam and Cuba in times of hardship, particularly in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, were honoured at a ceremony for the presentation of gifts from Vietnam to Cuba on July 30 in Havana.

Politics Hanoi conducts rapid mass Covid-19 test for people returning from Da Nang Hanoi is performing immediate SARS-Cov-2 testing for 21,000 people returning from Da Nang, starting from July 30 until August 1 in a prompt response to curb the latest coronavirus spread.

Politics Vietnam presents medical supplies to African nations Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on July 30 presented medical supplies from the Vietnamese Government worth 250,000 USD to the five African countries of Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa, to help them battle COVID-19.

Politics VNA, Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to enhance information cooperation The State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting in Hanoi on July 30 between VNA departments and heads of Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies appointed and nominated this year, aiming to improve the efficiency of cooperation in the external information work in the time ahead.