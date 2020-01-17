World Press Statement by Chairman of ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat was held in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on January 16-17 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh.

ASEAN Science-policy intertwining for ASEAN’s sustainable development talked A symposium was opened in Hanoi on January 17 to discuss the intertwining of science and policy towards sustainable development in ASEAN.

World ASEAN senior officials meet to prepare for AMM Retreat Senior officials of ASEAN countries met in the first ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of 2020 in Nha Trang city of the south central province of Khanh Hoa on January 16.

Politics US senators congratulate Vietnam on assuming ASEAN Chairmanship Some US senators on January 15 congratulated Vietnam on assuming the Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an important multilateral organisation for advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.