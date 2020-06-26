ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth
The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair in 2020, chaired the dialogue.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Le Quoc Phong (L) at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
At the event, Prime Minister Phuc affirms the youth’s role as a crucial force in building and developing each country, adding that they are the core in establishing ASEAN Community of prosperity (Photo: VNA)
